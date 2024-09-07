Mavericks Re-Sign Former Suns Draft Pick
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns draft pick Markieff Morris is re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.
From his X account:
"Free agent F Markieff Morris has agreed on a deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell
@TheAthletic. The reigning Western Conference champions prioritized re-signing Morris, 34, who has served as a strong leader in Mavs locker room entering his 14th NBA season."
The move to bring Morris back isn't surprising for Dallas, as it was reported earlier this summer the Mavericks wanted to bring back the veteran ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Morris was the 13th overall pick by the Suns back in the 2011 NBA Draft, playing nearly five full seasons in Phoenix before being dealt at the 2016 trade deadline to the Washington Wizards in exchange for DeJuan Blair, Kris Humphries and a 2016 first-round pick.
Previously that season, Morris was fined for demanding a trade publicly.
Morris earned a spot in the Rising Stars challenge in his rookie season, becoming the first Suns player since Amar'e Stoudemire to accomplish the feat.
Morris since has played for organizations such as Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and now (again) Dallas.
Morris hopes to help Dallas again push through a tough Western Conference, one that the Mavericks ultimately conquered on their way to the NBA Finals before losing to the Boston Celtics.