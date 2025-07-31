Dates, Times, Matchups Revealed for Suns Preseason
The 2025-26 NBA season may still be a few months away, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start marking your calendars for Phoenix Suns basketball.
The NBA preseason begins in early October and the Suns released the dates, times and matchups for their four preseason games to kickstart the season, and it is star-packed and global.
Friday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. vs Los Angeles Lakers, Palm Desert, CA
It's becoming a yearly tradition for the Suns and Lakers to meet in Palm Springs to open the preseason and this year is no different.
Phoenix gets its first matchup against former No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton, who signed a contract with Los Angeles after being bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers. Ayton joins LeBron James and Luka Doncic in hopes of recapturing the highs he reached when he made the finals with the Suns in 2021.
Friday, Oct. 10, 5 a.m. vs Brooklyn Nets, Macao, China
That's right, Phoenix is going global this offseason and is taking on the Nets in China as part of a two-game series.
“We are excited to bring the Phoenix Suns to Macao next year to compete in front of our passionate fans in the region,” said Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein in December. “Participating in The NBA China Games 2025 is part of our owner Mat Ishbia’s vision to bring the Suns to a global audience and impact fans across the world.”
Sunday, Oct. 12, 4 a.m. vs Brooklyn Nets, Macao, China
Taking the NBA to other countries is great. The only downside is fans having to wake up before dawn to watch their favorite teams play. At least it's only preseason.
Tuesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. vs Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix, AZ
After all the travel, Suns fans get their first look at the revamped, Jordan Ott-era at PHX arena when they host the Lakers to close out the preseason. Both teams' main players, like Booker, Doncic and James, will likely sit out, but this is the perfect place to watch Phoenix's young guys like Ryan Dunn, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea and more take on Bronny James and Dalton Knecht.
Phoenix's expectations have surely faltered after the departures of Durant and Beal, but there is no doubt that their trajectory is up and they are moving forward, trying their best to strategically build around Booker, their franchise's greatest player.