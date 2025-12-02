Suns Shock Lakers Despite Devin Booker’s Injury Exit

The Phoenix Suns shocked the NBA world with a 125-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Phoenix lost Devin Booker after the first quarter in what was later revealed to be a groin injury. He finished with 11 points. The Suns were also without Grayson Allen, who was unexpectedly ruled out ahead of game time due to illness.

LeBron James, still working his way back to one hundred percent conditioning, returned to action after missing their Sunday night win vs. New Orleans. He ended the night with ten points on 3-10 shooting with zero rebounds and three assists.

Luka Doncic scored 38 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Lakers.

For Phoenix, Dillon Brooks scored 33 while Collin Gillespie dropped a season-high 28 points to push the Suns' record to 13-9, ending L.A.'s seven-game winning streak.

Quick recap:

First Quarter

The two sides wasted no time finding the hoop, exchanging early buckets with seven lead changes inside the first five minutes of action. Los Angeles led 13-12 entering the first timeout.

Once down by six, the Suns climbed their way back and knotted the score at 31-31 after the first.

Doncic had an early 20 points while Devin Booker was the next closest with 11. Both squads shot 50% from the field.

Second Quarter

Devin Booker oddly exited the Suns' bench and did not play at all in the second quarter before being ruled out for the remainder of the game due to injury.

However, that cleared way for Dillon Brooks to take over - making eight-straight shots for the Suns in Booker's absence down the stretch of the second quarter.

A Collin Gillespie three pushed their advantage to eight with two minutes left in the first half, forcing Lakers coach JJ Redick to call timeout and gather the troops.

Phoenix ended the half on a 19-4 run to lead 66-52 after the second quarter. Los Angeles had 12 turnovers at halftime while the Suns had 18 assists.

Third Quarter

Phoenix's success without Booker continued into the early portion of the third quarter, as the Suns were able to run with a heavily defensive lineup, leading 79-63 at the 7:19 timeout. Phoenix led the Lakers 21-0 in fastbreak points.

Brooks crossed the 30-point threshold late in the third and eventually helped the Suns reach their first 20-point lead of the game. Phoenix went into the fourth quarter leading 96-77.

Fourth Quarter

With Booker out and Brooks (who had four fouls) on the bench, the Suns needed their role players to step up - and that's exactly what Collin Gillespie did - hitting a pair of clutch threes in the early minutes of the fourth to keep the Lakers at bay.

LeBron kept his consecutive 10+ point game streak alive halfway through the fourth, ensuring his streak dating back to 2007 was kept intact. He checked out shortly after as the Lakers emptied their bench with just under six minutes remaining.

The Suns kept their starters in until 2:29 left in the game with a 20-point lead, ensuring Phoenix walked to the final buzzer with a win.