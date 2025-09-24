Devin Booker's ESPN Ranking for 2025-26 Revealed
The Phoenix Suns' star guard, Devin Booker, is the team's only player ranked in ESPN's top-100 player rankings for the 2025-26 season. Booker earned a No. 16 ranking in the NBA.
Via ESPN:
"Booker spent the first five seasons of his Phoenix career morphing into a respected high-volume scorer on an irrelevant lottery team. Then Chris Paul arrived, and Booker, surrounded by better talent, scaled up his scoring, sharpened other areas of his game and proved he could shine as a major contributor on a perennial winner. Booker, 28, has made four All-Star teams and appeared in 47 playoff games. He just signed a mega-extension in Phoenix. This should be his apex. But the surrounding talent is relatively bleak again. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are gone. Booker is the unquestioned best player on a team that many believe isn't playoff-caliber. If it defies expectations, he will presumably be the main reason. "
The Phoenix Suns' star trio of Kevin Durant, Booker, who is 28 and signed a max contract extension back in July, and Bradley Beal, is no longer together. Can Booker lead the Suns back to the playoffs?
Booker's Previous NBA Ranking
Booker is ranked No. 16 this season. In 2024-25, he was No. 15. After the Suns' NBA Finals run in 2021, ESPN ranked Booker at No. 15, too.
The Suns' star guard is a four-time All-Star and earned All-NBA first-team honors in 2022. Booker earned a ranking as high as No. 11 in 2023.
Booker's Forecast For 2025-26 Season
Jalen Green, Booker and the Suns are expected to have a high-quality backcourt, though they will need more than that to qualify for the playoffs. Green, though the leading scorer in Houston for the Rockets at 21.0 points per game, is not on the list. Booker is the only Sun with an ESPN ranking.
Booker was given a two-year, $145 million extension this offseason, earning the highest annual salary ($72.5 mill) in NBA history. Booker, who started his career in Phoenix, is under contract through the 2029-30 NBA season. He will be 34 years old as an unrestricted free agent in 20311.
Booker is the Suns' starting point guard this season, according to John Gambadoro. He averaged a career-best 7.1 assists per game in 2024-25.
Without Durant, Booker is set to be the Suns' leading scorerr.
