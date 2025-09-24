Suns Reveal Training Camp Roster
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have announced their training camp roster for the 2025-26 season ahead of their scheduled Media Day later today:
Grayson Allen
Damion Baugh
Devin Booker
Koby Brea
Dillon Brooks
Jared Butler
David Duke Jr.
Ryan Dunn
Rasheer Fleming
Collin Gillespie
Jordan Goodwin
Jalen Green
Nigel Hayes-Davis
CH Huntley
Oso Ighodaro
Isaiah Livers
Khaman Maluach
Royce O'Neale
Nick Richards
Tyrese Samuel
Mark Williams
More on Baugh, Duke and Samuel - who were recently added to round out the roster:
"Baugh (6’-4”, 194 pounds) made his NBA debut with the Charlotte Hornets last season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 15 games (two starts). He also appeared in 22 regular season games in the NBA G League last season, averaging 12.5 points, 8.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds with the Greensboro Swarm and the Westchester Knicks. Baugh played four collegiate seasons at the University of Memphis (2019-21) and Texas Christian University (2021-23). He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team following his senior season with TCU.
"Duke (6’-4”, 204 pounds) has played four NBA seasons, holding averages of 4.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 55 career games (seven starts) with the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs. He appeared in six games with the Spurs last season while also playing with the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League, averaging 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 27 regular season games (all starts). Duke was named to the All-NBA G League First Team in 2023 and was a participant in the 2023 NBA G League Next Up Game. He played two collegiate seasons at Providence College, earning co-Big East Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 and All-Big East Second Team selection in 2021.
"Samuel (6’-10”, 239 pounds) played for the Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, during the 2024-25 season, averaging 10.8 points on 64.2% shooting, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 33 regular season games (six starts). He also appeared in 16 games with the team during the NBA G League’s Tip-Off Tournament, as well as two postseason games. Prior to signing with the Valley Suns, he played four seasons at Seton Hall University from 2019-23 before playing a fifth season at the University of Florida in 2023-24 where he was named to the All-SEC Second Team."
The Suns begin preseason activities today with their first game on Oct. 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers.