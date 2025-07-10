Devin Booker Signs Historic Contract With Phoenix Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker have reportedly reached a massive contract extension, per ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X:
"BREAKING: Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker has agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the franchise through the 2029-30 season, the highest annual extension salary in NBA history, CAA’s Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker told ESPN.
"Booker and owner Mat Ishbia met in Las Vegas tonight to finalize the contract, which cements Booker’s commitment to the Suns vision for the future and him as the franchise’s leader moving forward. Booker now has five years and $316 million total on his Suns deal.
"Booker, the Suns No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 Draft, has played all 10 NBA seasons in Phoenix and now lands his third contract extension with the franchise. He doubles down again on his loyalty to the Suns – and wanting to win there – in an era of frequent player movement."
Amid a massive offseason of change in Phoenix, keeping Booker around was a top priority.
Now, Booker's around even longer - and his average annual salary is higher than any other NFL player:
The Suns will look completely different around Booker for the 2025-26 season after trading Kevin Durant and reportedly nearing a buyout for Bradley Beal.
It's a well-deserved extension for Booker, who has been the face of the franchise for a decade now since arriving from Kentucky.
When Phoenix needs to sell hope after a disaster few seasons, ensuring Booker sticks around is paramount to keep fans engaged both now and in the future.
It was an easy, no-brainer decision for the Suns - who should be officially announcing the extension soon.