Devin Booker 'Fully Committed' to Suns
PHOENIX -- Amid trade speculation surrounding the Phoenix Suns and two of their star players, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst looks to set the record straight: Devin Booker doesn't want to go anywhere.
"Devin Booker is fully committed to the Phoenix Suns. That's where he wants to be and he’s fully committed to playing with Kevin Durant by the way. They're looking forward to playing with each other starting next week when they get together for Team USA. They are looking forward to playing their summer together," said Windhorst.
This of course comes on the heels of speculation the Houston Rockets are in pursuit of either star after acquiring the rights to three future Suns draft picks last night.
“From what I am told, there is no issue between KD and Booker. There is no issue between the Suns and Booker. Booker has moved his entire life to Phoenix. He invested there. That's where he wants to be.
"But the Rockets did this deal for a reason."
That reason, as Stephen A. Smith speculated previously, was to target one of their stars with Booker being a long-term play.
“Pay no attention to what Phoenix is saying,” Smith said earlier. “They want out of Kevin Durant right now. … Houston doesn’t want Kevin Durant, (Rockets head coach) Ime Udoka may want him, but organizationally they know that they are not there yet. Their plans are more long range and they would prefer a Devin Booker, who they know is a slim chance they get, but that would be their preference.”
Adrian Wojnarowski - earlier in the day - added this:
"If the Suns are ever faced with breaking up team, Houston's also in prime position to pursue a younger Devin Booker. For now, Phoenix is trying to win," Woj said on Twitter/X.
Immediately, two prominent Suns insiders in John Gambadoro and Duane Rankin shot down the idea of Booker (and Durant) being moved.
The trade rumor machine keeps cranking at record pace, though it's been made very clear time and time again that Booker is well settled in Phoenix.