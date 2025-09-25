Devin Booker Gets Honest on Suns' Disappointing Last 2 Seasons
PHOENIX -- Devin Booker has weathered some of the lowest lows to soaring highs since being drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2015.
The Suns didn't win more than 24 games in a season across Booker's first four years in the league and were consistently one of the worst teams in the NBA, but Booker was still able to develop into a premier shooting guard.
Then, Phoenix flipped a switch after an impressive 8-0 performance in the NBA Bubble in 2020, making it all the way to the NBA Finals in 2021 with Booker as its leader after 10-straight seasons of missing the playoffs.
Phoenix has not been able to find that postseason success again since, but did win a franchise record 64 games the following season before a heartbreaking loss in the second round to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
During this time, the Suns were able to turn into a destination team and landed Kevin Durant in Feb. 2023 and Bradley Beal that summer via trade to pair with Booker.
Despite championship expectations, Phoenix did not win a single playoff game with Beal and Durant on the roster and missed the playoffs entirely last season before trading away Durant and buying out Beal this summer.
'Toughest 2 Years' of Devin Booker's Career
Even with all that Booker endured early on in his career, he told Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo Show Wednesday that these past two seasons were "definitely the toughest two years of (his) career."
"There was a disconnect. I don't think there was any hatred in our last group amongst the guys," Booker said. "I think just when you're all on a different plan, and you don't have the same common goal or same objective, then that's what it turns into."
Booker added that the past two seasons were "way harder" than his first few years in the league.
"We had started a rebuild then," Booker said when reflecting back on his early years. "And this last couple years, it was a 'win a championship or bust,' and we didn't even make the play-in (last season)."
Booker now is the lone star on the team without Durant and Beal and is the unquestioned leader moving forward, especially after signing a massive two-year extension that ties him to Phoenix through 2030 this summer.
Booker has always remained committed to the Suns and told reporters at media day Wednesday that he has "unfinished business" with Phoenix, which you can read more about by clicking here.