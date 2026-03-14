Suns' Star Devin Booker Passes 2 NBA Legends on All-Time Scoring List

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker continues to climb the ranks of the NBA's all-time scoring list, recently passing two notable names this week.

Booker, at 17,747 career points, officially surpassed Shawn Marion (17,700) and Magic Johnson (17,707) to climb up to 89th in the all-time list. Booker is one of 15 active players in the top 100.

Devin Booker has passed Magic Johnson on the @NBA all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/X1hUXXRVGi — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 13, 2026

Passing Johnson and Marion, two respectively great players in different eras, is a feat any player should be celebrating — though Booker is clearly far from done in etching his name in NBA history books.

Booker, who isn't even 30-years-old yet, is set to finish among the league's top scorers when all is said and done in his NBA career. He's already the franchise's all-time scoring leader, a mark he set in February of 2025.

Last year, Booker became the fourth youngest active player to reach 16,000 career points, trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Booker has been through plenty of highs and lows with the Suns since arriving to the desert in the 2015 NBA Draft.

New Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who awarded Booker with a historic two-year, $145 million contract extension last summer, has continuously sang his praises — and rightfully so.

"He means so much to the Arizona community, the Phoenix community, and he knows that. But on top of that, you know, when you find out who your real friends are when everyone else turns their back on you," Ishbia said earlier in the 2025-26 season.

"And so when we went through some tough times, you know, it'd be easy after we a new owner comes in, we try to spend money, we try to do things and we didn't win. It'd be easier for that franchise player to be like, 'Hey man, I put my time in. I'm ready to go.' Instead, he did the reverse. He said, 'Listen, I'm with you, Mat. I believe in what we're doing. I'm all in with you. I'll even sign an extension. Like, I want to be here with you. Let's go do this.'

"He's had my back. I'll always have his back. It's been special. And so very, very lucky to have him."

Very lucky, indeed. While the Suns clearly are not done in terms of crafting their regular season with 15 games remaining, neither is Booker in terms of surpassing some greats in the record books.