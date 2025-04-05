Devin Booker Reacts to Suns' Losing Record
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns fell to 35-42 on the season with their 123-103 loss to the Boston Celtics Friday night and now will officially have their first losing season since the 2019-20 campaign.
This season has not gone the way anyone would have hoped, as owner Mat Ishbia put together the most expensive roster in NBA history in the offseason led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
Booker, who is in his 10th season with the Suns, has seen them go from having the worst record in the league to reaching the NBA Finals in 2021.
He shared his thoughts on the Suns clinching a losing record.
"It's tough. I've said I didn't think I'd be in this situation (again), but it's part of it. It's part of the journey. It's part of the story," Booker said after the loss to Boston (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
"We've built it up before. We'll do it again. I trust everybody in here. Finish this thing up the right way, keep playing the right way and already start thinking how we can prepare to get better this summer and just continue to get it back to where it was."
The Suns are going to have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, as they are two games out of the final Western Conference play-in spot with only five games remaining in the regular season.
Even with the struggles this season and moves that might be made this summer, Booker has expressed that he is not interested in being part of a rebuilding team again.
“I’ll never be in a rebuild again," Booker told The Ringer's Logan Murdock in a story released earlier this week. "We’re always going to be competing and trying to get to a championship.”
However, Booker is still committed to Phoenix for the future.
“It’s not always greener on the other side,” Booker said to Murdock. “People always want to leave their situation and end up in a worse situation and then they go missing. You’ll never have the love like you have by the team that drafted you.”
For now, Booker is focused on the Suns trying to snap their five-game losing streak and sneak into the play-in.
After whatever happens the rest of the year, Phoenix will have a lot of decisions to make this offseason to build around Booker.