Devin Booker Reacts to Record-Breaking Extension

Devin Booker's ranking in Suns franchise history:



1st in PTS

1st in 3PM

1st in 20-point games

1st in 30-point games

1st in 40-point games

1st in 50-point games

1st in 60-point games

1st in 70-point games

2nd in playoff PPG

2nd in playoff 3PM

3rd in PPG

3rd in playoff PTS

4th in…