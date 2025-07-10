Devin Booker Reacts to Record-Breaking Extension
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker seemed pretty excited after agreeing to a historic two-year, $145 million extension with the franchise Wednesday night.
“Letsgo,” Booker posted on X shortly after the news was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
He quote tweeted a post from after he was drafted 13th overall 10 years ago that read: “Excited to say that I just touched down in Phoenix. Let's get to work. @Suns”
Since this original post, Booker has placed himself among the greatest Suns of all time, becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer in February. He is also first all time in Suns history in 3-pointers made.
Booker and the Suns have openly committed to each other several times in the past and this new extension only confirms this notion.
The contract gives Booker highest average salary in NBA, NFL and MLB history with an average value of $72.5 million beginning in the 2028-29 season. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, this veteran max extension will actually pay Booker $69.88 million in 2028-29 and $75.47 million in the 2029-30 season.
Before the extension kicks in, Booker still has three more years left to play on his current deal, as he is entering the second season of a four-year, $220.44 million contract.
Booker, a four-time All-Star, had to go through a lot of lows with the Suns his first several years in the league, but never waned in his loyalty to the organization, and helped lead them to the 2021 NBA Finals and a franchise-record 64 wins in the 2021-22 season.
He then got to team up with his favorite player in Kevin Durant for the past 2.5 seasons before Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets this summer.
The Suns did not see much success with Durant, Booker and Bradley Beal, winning 0 playoff games in two seasons with the star trio who will likely never play another game together with Phoenix also currently discussing a buyout with Beal.
However, the 28-year-old Booker, now under contract until 2030, when he will be 33, will once again look to lead the Suns to new heights and try to bring the franchise its first NBA championship.