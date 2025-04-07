Devin Booker Speaks Highly of Madison Square Garden
Something about Madison Square Garden always seems to bring out the best in Devin Booker.
Last season, Booker hit one of the most iconic shots of his career - a game-winning, heavily contested 3-pointer - to knock off the Knicks at MSG.
In Phoenix’s lone game in New York this season, Booker hunted his shot all night and kept the Suns in it despite a 112-98 loss. Down Kevin Durant due to a left ankle sprain, Booker ended the game with 40 points on 16-of-29 shooting, setting a new Suns franchise record for points scored at The Garden.
The rest of the Suns starters combined for only 30 points while shooting 14-for-34 from the floor.
Booker spoke on how much he likes playing at Madison Square Garden postgame:
“I’ve said it from the beginning, this is my favorite place to play outside of Phoenix. I feel it every time I touch in the city. In the summer driving past, I think about it. I want to take advantage and respect the game and history that’s been though here.” (via HoopsHype's Michael Scotto)
Booker has had an up-and-down season all year, as he has leaned into trying to be more of playmaker, but he now looks to have found his rhythm again with a score-first mentality the last few games.
Sunday's performance came after Booker had recorded 37 and 39 points the last two contests entering the night.
However, he really has been the only one stepping up without Durant. The Suns have lost six straight despite Booker’s efforts and are 35-43 with only four games left.
Phoenix pretty much needs to win out to have any hope of making the play-in with the Dallas Mavericks sitting 2.5 games ahead of the Suns in the 10th seed and final play-in spot.
Booker explained how he's going into this final stretch of the season.
"Same approach, man," Booker said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "I keep saying for the love of the game. You never play with this sport. This is our lives.
"Whatever the situation is, whether we're in or out, we're going to give it our all and do what we can do."