Devin Booker Still Viewed as Top NBA Shooting Guard
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been falling in some rankings after a down year for himself and the Suns in the 2024-25 season.
Many feel he has to take another step to prove himself once again after he saw a big dip in both his field goal and 3-point percentage last season, while the Suns missed the playoffs for the first time in five years with a 36-46 record.
However, The Athletic's Zach Harper is still really high on Booker, ranking him as the No. 2 shooting guard in the NBA behind only Anthony Edwards.
Donovan Mitchell was No. 3 on the list, as him, Booker and Edwards comprised Harper's potential MVP candidates tier.
Harper wrote on the three guards:
"There are plenty of instances where you can say Edwards, Booker and Mitchell are essentially lead guards, and it wouldn’t be wrong. I just think of them more as shooting guards who are toeing the fine line between those two guard positions. Mitchell is easier to throw into the SG position because of the presence of Darius Garland. Edwards is still just 24 years old and could very easily be in the MVP conversation this coming season after leading Minnesota to back-to-back conference finals appearances."
Where Did Other Notable Former and Current Suns Players Land?
Harper is also still a believer in Bradley Beal even after a very disappointing last two seasons with the Suns that led to him getting bought out this summer before he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Harper ranked Beal No. 6 on this list behind Desmond Bane and Klay Thompson and landed in the second tier of guards, also joining Zach LaVine (No. 7), which Harper called "these guys can take over."
"I struggled with Beal and LaVine in the second tier versus the third tier because they don’t seem to have the same punch they once had," Harper wrote. "You could also argue that for Thompson on some level, too. Bane was the only guy I felt confident still belonged in that tier. The other three got the benefit of the doubt because of their résumés, but I still think there can be a monster takeover from any of them."
Even after losing Beal, the Suns have plenty of players who can still be labeled as shooting guards because of their height.
In this list, Harper included new Sun Dillon Brooks, who typically plays small forward, at No. 14.
Brooks placed in the fourth tier called "can have monster games" with another new Suns guard Jalen Green, who was all the way down at No. 16. Norman Powell, Alex Caruso, Josh Hart and RJ Barrett were also in this tier.
Harper explained his reasoning for Brooks and Green:
"Tier 4 is intriguing. At any given time, these guys can go off. Powell should have been the Clippers’ All-Star last season. Caruso has twice been stamped as a champion difference-maker. Hart has become a triple-double threat, and he’s the best rebounder at his size. Brooks can still get after it defensively and occasionally has a big shooting game. I’m higher on Barrett than most and think he’s been pretty good. As for Green, he could be too low here, but I’m not sure how he’ll fit in Phoenix."
Veteran guard Grayson Allen was the last Suns player mentioned on Harper's list at No. 32, as he will likely be poised for a lead scoring role off Phoenix's bench this season.
Shooting guard is definitely the Suns' deepest position heading into the 2025-26, but they will have to figure out a way for everyone to fit together despite the positional overlap, which they struggled to do with Booker and Beal.