Suns vs Thunder Injury Report: Latest on Devin Booker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder, who are both dealing with key injuries, have released their injury reports ahead of tomorrow night's NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup in Oklahoma City.

For the Suns (14-10), Devin Booker has been upgraded to questionable with a right groin strain, while Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Isaiah Livers (right hip strain) remain out.

Booker suffered his injury during last Monday's victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and has missed the last two games because of it.

He is due to be re-evaluated tomorrow but this questionable designation is a good sign after coach Jordan Ott has previously said Booker has a chance to play against the Thunder, and he has been seen getting shots up after practice during Phoenix's current road trip.

Phoenix Suns injury report for tomorrow night’s NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder



Devin Booker - QUESTIONABLE (Right Groin Strain)

Jalen Green - OUT (Right Hamstring Strain)

Isaiah Livers - OUT (Right Hip Strain) — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) December 9, 2025

Meanwhile, the Thunder (23-1) will notably be without Isaiah Hartenstein (right soleus strain) and Isaiah Joe (left knee contusion), but reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as Lu Dort and Alex Caruso are not on the injury report after they missed the Thunder's 131-101 victory over the Utah Jazz Sunday because of injury.

More on Suns' Injuries

Ott gave an update on Booker prior to Phoenix's 108-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday.

"He's been able to get on the court the last couple of days," Ott said of Booker (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Continue to assess to see exactly how he feels after tonight after that initial early session and then we'll see on Wednesday."

Green, who has only played one complete game this season and has been out since suffering his injury Nov. 10, is also due for re-evaluation this week.

"He seems to be making good progress. You can see him doing more and more," Ott said of Green Monday. "We'll continue to assess but at this point, he's going to continue to make progress. We'll let you know as soon as that thing gets right and we'll be able to put him out there."

Dillon Brooks is not on Phoenix's injury report after being questionable and ultimately playing through left Achilles soreness against Minnesota.

"We tried to help him with his minutes the best we can. We wanted to match him with (Julius) Randle as well," Ott said of Brooks postgame. "His sub patterns were different tonight. He gave everything he could. Shootaround, I wasn't sure he was going to play."

What Suns Are Up Against With Thunder

The Suns actually held tight in their first matchup against OKC on Nov. 28, even with Grayson Allen, Ryan Dunn and Green all out due to injury, but ended up falling 123-119 on the road after Gilgeous-Alexander hit multiple big shots down the stretch and scored 15 points in the fourth despite a late push by Phoenix.

OKC has won 15 games in a row heading into tomorrow night with Gilgeous-Alexander looking for his second-straight MVP trophy, leading the team at 32.8 points per game to go along with 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

The Thunder, like the Suns, are a team that tries to turn you over every chance they get and are second in the NBA in steals to Phoenix (10.8 steals per game) with 10 per game and ahead of the Suns in first in points off turnovers per game (24.6).

On the offensive side of the ball, Phoenix will just have to try not to fall into OKC's style of play and not go cold from the floor like it did in a big loss to the Houston Rockets Friday.

The winner of tomorrow's game will advance to the NBA Cup semifinals on Saturday in Las Vegas, while the loser will play the loser of the No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 Western Conference quarterfinals matchup next week.

Tomorrow's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News