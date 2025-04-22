Does Kevin Durant Fit New Suns Outlook?
PHOENIX -- A prolonged off-season is in store for the Phoenix Suns.
The organization is eyeing something of a soft reboot in the months ahead after two consecutive seasons filled of seismic disappointment - governor Mat Ishbia alluded to as much in the end-of-season media availability last week.
One part of the changes that could be in store is ultimately deciding to trade Kevin Durant in an effort to restock assets that have been traded away in recent years.
Although an ultimate decision to trade Durant isn't in stone - it feels likely. There also appears to be an outside chance that the two sides resolve differences and give the partnership another try, although that line of thought certainly comes with reservations.
Ron Wolfley of Arizona Sports took to a segment of the "Wolf and Luke" show on Monday to express skepticism as to whether franchise cornerstone Kevin Durant can fit under the new mentality that the franchise is looking to take on.
From Wolfley:
"You know, I love Kevin Durant. I do. I appreciate his talent so much and what a great guy he is. What a great basketball player he is. He's just not built right for this team... You listen to Mat - we want to be tough and physical and a bunch of dogs... You know, I don't think KD would buy into that culture because that's not who he is."
Durant is at a true crossroads in his career - the soon-to-be 37 year old legend had been in favor of finishing his career in Phoenix according to most accounts, but the recent turmoil could have changed plans.
This assessment also feels a bit unfair - it could be easy to envision Durant buying into a culture that a potential head coach such as Royal Ivey or Johnnie Bryant installs. Durant and Booker would remain one of the strongest duos across the entire NBA.
While Durant isn't necessarily the "dive for 50-50 balls" type of player, he absolutely brings an assassin's mindset to the table and would undeniably be a positive asset for the 2025-26 Suns - even if the franchise is unable to restock draft capital.
Keep an eye out for what moves the Suns make in the coming weeks - the potential front office shakeup, a new head coach hire, and any other roster moves that are made could be telling as to what the bigger picture approach will be.