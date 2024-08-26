ESPN Expects Same Old Suns in 2024
PHOENIX -- ESPN recently released their 2024-25 NBA predictions, and the Phoenix Suns aren't expected to change much, at least in the win/loss column.
The Suns were projected to win 49 games in 2024-25, matching their total from last season.
"The Suns will hope for improved health from their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, who shared the court for just 41 games last season," said ESPN, who placed them at No. 5 in the West.
1. Oklahoma City Thunder: 57-25
2. Minnesota Timberwolves: 54-28
3. Dallas Mavericks: 52-30
4. Denver Nuggets: 52-30
5. Phoenix Suns: 49-33
6. Sacramento Kings: 47-35
Phoenix has undergone some serious change after being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of playoff action. Head coach Frank Vogel was fired and the Suns pursued not one but two point guards to help facilitate the offense.
Under the guidance of new coach Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix is expected to improve from their regular season success with their stars remaining healthy.
Recently, the Suns were pegged as a "sleeper" team by NBC.
"No one person can fix the Suns franchise, but if one coach can at least lead it in the right direction, it's Mike Budenholzer. Phoenix's new coach has plenty of talent to work with in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Co., who finished as the West's No. 6 playoff seed last season but were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. As embarrassing as the Suns' organization has been over the years, I actually think last season will fuel them for the new campaign."
Should the Suns remain healthy, they should absolutely be better this season - though a tough Western Conference won't make their path any easier.