ESPN's Latest Prediction Will Frustrate Suns Fans
The Phoenix Suns missed the NBA playoffs this past season with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. The Suns, who are under a new ownership group, set lofty expectations out the gate.
But fans should have tempered expectations for this season, according to ESPN. The nation's worldwide leader has the Suns at No. 14 in the West and just a 1.5% chance to make the playoffs. The Suns' win projection is at 31.8.
"The Suns have shooting guards, centers and just about nothing else on their roster, and a lack of playmaking and defense will make it hard for them to win with any consistency in such a deep conference," the article read. "Utah's a near lock to finish last in the West, but second to last is a realistic possibility for a team that, until recently, was all-in for a title."
Suns Not Projected To Win Many Games
Since Phoenix did not qualify for the NBA play-in this past season, it makes sense that the writers would not pick the Suns to make the playoffs.
After all, they traded two-time NBA Finals MVP and their leading scorer from the last 2 1/2 seasons, Durant, and three-time NBA All-Star Beal.
The "big three" experiment saw the Suns move on from three coaches, including two championship coaches. Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer each were fired by the Suns after just one season, and Monty Williams was canned after the Suns were eliminated in the 2023 playoffs.
"With this much turnover from last season, not only in the roster but with Ott taking over for Mike Budenholzer on the sidelines, it's going to take time for this group to come together. And a preseason trip to China, cutting into training camp, didn't help. Plus, playing in the West, there won't be many nights when Phoenix will get a break."
Phoenix's future will include its all-time leading scorer, Devin Booker, and new teammates who are looking to prove they can be co-stars. Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks appear to be the two strongest players since they helped lead the Houston Rockets to the No. 2 seed.
The Suns have been picked to finish 14th in the West by the ESPN panelists. To me, this prediction makes complete sense.
Suns Open Season Wednesday versus Kings
Booker, who signed a two-year, $145 max extension in July, will try and help lead the Suns back to the NBA Finals. He is set on delivering a championship to Phoenix.
Booker says he has unfinished business. The Suns will set out to accomplish what they never have before, but it will require some patience. This season should not be judged by wins and losses, according to Ishbia. This is going to take time.