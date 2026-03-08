Dillon Brooks Wants 1 Team in Suns Postseason Battle

PHOENIX — As the Phoenix Suns prepare for their potential postseason push, Dillon Brooks has one team in mind.

Appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Brooks discussed a variety of topics — including the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"If they run into us, it's going to be problems," Brooks said. "We have their number this year."

Dillion Brooks got on @mworthofgame talking spicy about the Timberwolves 👀



He later added, "The one game we were here for the in-season tournament, Book [Devin Booker] gets fouled out. I get fouled out, and we still win the game ... Yeah, we got their number."

The Timberwolves (40-24, 4th seed) are 4.5 games ahead of Phoenix (36-27, 7th seed) in the Western Conference standings. If Minnesota stays pat, the Suns would need to climb up to the 5th spot to make a first-round matchup happen, which they're only 2.5 games back from doing so.

The Suns are 2-0 against Minnesota this season and will see the Timberwolves one more time on March 17.

It wasn't long ago when Phoenix did see Minnesota in a playoff series, as two years ago Anthony Edwards and co. swept a Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal-led Suns squad in the postseason back in 2024.

The Suns obviously didn't have Brooks then, so it'd be interesting to see how Phoenix would fare in a different postseason setting.

After missing the postseason last year, first-year head coach Jordan Ott says the team is excited to play in this final run of meaningful games.

"Anytime you can win, you'll take it. It doesn't matter who it is. Every team's trying to go out there and play as hard as they possibly can every night," Ott said a few weeks ago.

"... These are meaningful games. ... All these nights are gonna be competitive, and everyone's gonna bring their best, especially here. We're not sneaking up on anyone. So that's the part of the excitement, that we are here playing meaningful games here throughout the regular season."

If they run into Minnesota come playoff time, it very well could have extra meaning now after Brooks' comments.