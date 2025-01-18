ESPN Proposes Suns-Rockets Trade for Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- Trade rumors are running at an all-time high for a Phoenix Suns squad that's underperformed to expectations in the 2024-25 season.
The Suns simply haven't looked anything like the championship caliber team many had projected after a fantastic 9-2 start, as injuries combined with many other factors derailed one of the NBA's best starts out of the gate.
Now, Phoenix stares down an uncertain future when it comes to their title of contention window, and though their recent move for Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards signaled they're not giving up on their chances of competing this season, ESPN has other ideas.
Bobby Marks pieced together a trade that sent forward Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets - along with big man Bol Bol and guards Damion Lee/Monte Morris.
Phoenix got back forward Dillon Brooks, forward Cam Whitmore, forward Jae'Sean Tate, forward Jeff Green, center Jock Landale, two first-round picks in 2025 and 2027 - both originally belonging to the Suns.
"Instead of holding on to Durant with the belief this roster can contend for a championship, the Suns could realize that the best move is to retool the roster without the former MVP," wrote Marks.
"In the unlikely scenario that Durant were made available, Houston checks the boxes of expiring contracts, young players and draft picks to offer an appealing trade package.
"To steal a page from the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix would receive back its own 2025 and 2027 first-round picks. Those two picks were initially traded to Brooklyn when Durant joined Phoenix two years ago, and then again traded to Houston this past summer. The 2025 pick would be projected to land in the lottery.
"... Besides Whitmore and returned draft capital, Brooks would give Phoenix an NBA All-Defense wing under contract for the next three seasons. The Suns are over the second apron and not allowed to aggregate contracts. But veteran minimum contracts included in a trade do not violate the aggregation rule."
Houston has long been a potential trade partner for the Suns thanks to the Rockets possessing Phoenix's future first-round picks and their ability to acquire a superstar in the likes of Durant or even Devin Booker.
Between the Suns' pursuit of Jimmy Butler and what feels like a potential collapse on the horizon, it truly feels as if everything and anything is on the table for Phoenix ahead of the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline.