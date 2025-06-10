Report: First New Potential Suns Assistant Coach Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a very busy offseason ahead of themselves after naming Jordan Ott as the team's next head coach last week.
The 2025 NBA Draft, in which the Suns currently have picks No. 29 and No. 52, is just over two weeks away, and Phoenix has a few players on the trade block who could be moved before then, most notably highlighted by Kevin Durant.
In the midst of this, Ott, who will be officially introduced in a press conference later today, will look to fill out his coaching staff.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported on Tuesday that a former NBA player could be joining Ott's staff.
Gambadoro posted on X:
"Look for DeMarre Carroll to be the Suns #3 assistant. Carrroll was a player when Jordan Ott was in Brooklyn and coached with him in Los Angeles and Cleveland."
Former Suns coach Mike Budenholzer, who was fired on April 14 after just one season with the team, also had ties with Carroll, coaching him on the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-15 and giving him his first assistant coaching job with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022-23. Carroll was a rumored name for Budenholzer's staff in Phoenix last offseason, but instead joined Kenny Atkinson's bench in Cleveland.
Ott got his start in the NBA as a video coordinator under Budenholzer with the Hawks from 2013-16, so he also was around Carroll during his stint in Atlanta and was an assistant for the Nets when Carroll played for them from 2017-19.
As Gambadoro pointed out, Carroll has been on staff with Ott the last two seasons - with the Lakers in 2023-24 and Cavaliers in 2024-25.
Gambadoro also added that Ott, who has never been a head coach, will likely add a former head coach as his top assistant, posting:
"Heard he will likely hire a former Head Coach as a top assistant, but I do not expect that to be (current Suns assistant David) Fizdale. Heard Stephen Silas was under consideration."
The 51-year-old Silas was an assistant coach for 20 years before being hired as the head coach of the Houston Rockets from 2020-23, so he would bring a veteran presence for Ott to learn from.
Ott outlined what he was looking for in his staff in the official team press release after his hiring:
"My goal is to build a culture that across all levels – from coaches to players to support staff – will work hard every single day to put a product on the floor that makes our fans proud.”