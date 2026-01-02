Steve Kerr Takes Slight Shot at Suns

PHOENIX -- The Golden State Warriors will not be taking the Phoenix Suns route of acquiring star players as the Feb. 5 trade deadline rolls around.

Head coach Steve Kerr will make sure of it -- even using Phoenix's latest attempts at assembling a star-driven team with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal as an example during his recent appearance on the Tom Tolbert Show.

"All you have to do is look at some of these teams out there that have given up the world for a star player and now they’re looking around like the Clippers, no picks. Phoenix, no picks. Milwaukee, no picks. You can really paint yourself into a corner if you’re risky and irresponsible," said Kerr.

The Warriors are heavily expected to explore trades after their 18-16 start to the season in order to maximize Steph Curry's remaining window of high-level play.

One candidate to be moved, forward Jonathan Kuminga, has been previously linked with the Suns -- so we'll see if anything evolves on that end.

The Suns, despite not having their picks like Golden State, have a better record at 19-14.

Phoenix had gotten some of that draft capital back in the Durant-to-Houston trade, which was used to take top-ten pick Khaman Maluach in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Suns dug themselves in a hole over the previous seasons -- though they've done a good job of climbing out of it. Phoenix has gone from a projected 30-win team to a potential postseason squad.

As for the Clippers, they seem to be in much worse position thanks to previous trades, as they're just 12-21 on the season. To say they've been a letdown would be massively underselling those expectations.

Kerr's comments don't reflect directly on the Suns or their current regime -- at least when it comes to head coach Jordan Ott. The Warriors' coach was extremely complimentary of Ott ahead of their previous matchup.

"I think they're just well organized. I think (Suns first-year coach Jordan Ott) is doing a great job. Their staff has them playing to their talent. The style of play is very purposeful," Kerr said (h/t Duane Rankin).

"The floor is spread. They're organized. You can see the patterns that they're working on with their cutting out of the corner, sliding the guy on the wing down. Really putting a lot of pressure on the defense. I think all that organization is helping Book and give him the space to do what he does."

Oddly enough, the Suns will face the Warriors on the league's deadline of Feb. 5.

