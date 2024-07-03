Five Names to Watch as Suns Fill Final Roster Spot
PHOENIX --- The 2024-25 rendition of the Phoenix Suns is almost complete following the reported re-signing of sharpshooter Damion Lee this morning.
The Suns' roster now stands at 14 - not counting the two-way deals of G Collin Gillespie and F Jalen Bridges - leaving one open roster spot to fill.
Who are some players the Suns could target to fill the final role?
Who Suns Should Target in Free Agency
- Robert Covington
- Jae Crowder
- Taurean Prince
- Kyle Lowry
- Josh Okogie
Covington would be the clearest-cut impact add for the Suns at this juncture, at least as a regular season minutes eater and spot starter.
Covington isn't the player he once was and doesn't have much durability on his side, but could still serve as a 3&D piece in short stretches.
Crowder is a move that would polarize Suns' fandom, but his issues with Phoenix were reportedly with Monty Williams.
Crowder's days as a regular starting fixture are over, but he could be a valiant signing as a depth piece - and the connection to Devin Booker makes it more palpable compared to some other potential signings.
Prince played admirably on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023-24 even in a miscast role.
Prince shot 39.6% from behind the arc in 78 appearances and has been a consistent three-point shooter for years, not dropping below 35% since the 2019-20 season.
He was originally connected to the Suns last offseason, but a veteran minimum to play under the coach which he enjoyed his best season in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks in 2017-18 would make much sense with Mike Budenholzer now in town.
Lowry would be even more of a long shot signing after the reported deal with Monte Morris, but his name has to be mentioned simply due to the experience he brings to the table and the fact that the former NBA champion remains one of the best free agents on the market.
Lastly, Okogie would make sense from a continuity perspective. He has spent the last two seasons in Phoenix while building chemistry with the remaining roster, namely Devin Booker.
The downside? The drafting of Ryan Dunn makes retaining Okogie feel redundant - Okogie's 2023-24 season featured more open looks from three-point range compared to anyone else in the NBA - and the 30.9% figure is simply not moving the needle moving forward.
Okogie returning could be quite likely, but Mat Ishbia, James Jones, and the rest of the front office should exhaust the aforementioned options beforehand.
The 2024-25 NBA league year is set to begin on July 6, where Mason Plumlee, Monte Morris, and the rest of the new acquisitions can officially join the franchise.