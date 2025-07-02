Former Suns Center Deandre Ayton Signs With Lakers
A former member of the Phoenix Suns has a new home, this time with a division rival.
"BREAKING: Deandre Ayton has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Between Portland and L.A., Ayton will earn $34 million next season. Agents Nima Namakian of Innovate Sports and Bill Duffy of WME Sports reached the deal with Lakers president Rob Pelinka," ESPN insider Shams Charania tweeted.
Ayton, who turns 27 later this month, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Suns in the 2018 NBA Draft ahead of the likes of Luka Doncic and reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Ayton was with the Suns until 2023 before he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team trade for Damian Lillard, who was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Ayton was expected to be the Blazers center for a while, but after drafting Donovan Clingan and Hansen Yang in consecutive drafts, the former Suns big man asked for a buyout, leading him to become a free agent.
Now with the Lakers, he will fill a major hole at center and team up with the aforementioned Doncic and LeBron James in hopes of bringing Los Angeles back to the top of the Western Conference.
A return to the Pacific Division could see more matchups between the Suns and Ayton throughout the season, which could strengthen the rivalry between Phoenix and Los Angeles.
In the meantime, the Suns are preparing for the Las Vegas Summer League from July 10-20.