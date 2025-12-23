3 Bold Predictions for Suns vs. Lakers as LeBron Eyes Statement Game

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into tonight's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers hoping for a win, one that would be massive for a Suns squad that's lost their last three-of-four games.

In a pre-Christmas matchup, Mortgage Matchup Center should be rocking ahead of tonight's tilt thanks the two previous Suns-Lakers matchups providing fireworks.

On the injury front, Luka Doncic was ruled out for the Lakers yesterday while the Suns will be without Grayson Allen when action begins.

Ahead of tonight's 7:00 PM MST start time, here's three bold predictions.

LeBron, Dillon Brooks Collide Yet Again

Dec 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) react during an altercation that resulted in a technical for Brooks during the second half of a game at at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Alright, maybe this isn't a bold prediction, but there's got to be a boiling point here -- right?

James and Brooks' rivalry has been fun to watch unfold over the course of their last two meetings. James hasn't really spoken much on the rivalry while Brooks has made comments about now bowing down to James and even called him a "social media junkie" after their last tango.

Simply put, people better get their popcorn ready for round three.

Pushing? Shoving? Technical fouls? Possibly even ejections? It's all on the table tonight, and we're all here for it.

Devin Booker Hits 40 Points

Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Golden State Warriors at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Booker's come close to hitting the 40-point mark a few times this season, most notably in Phoenix's last game against the Golden State Warriors where he scored 38.

He's hit 36 points at least three times this season, and with his groin back at full strength (which he injured in their first matchup against Los Angeles), Booker appears primed to take off for an electric night.

That bodes well without Allen, who is a prominent scoring threat for Phoenix when healthy.

The Suns are averaging 120 points per night between their two contests against L.A. -- Booker will have to be on the mark again for them to continue hitting that average.

He's close to having one of "those" nights, and what's a better game to do just that?

LeBron James Hits Triple-Double

Dec 20, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeBron hasn't registered a triple-double this season and last did so in February against the New York Knicks.

Is he due?

With Doncic out tonight, James certainly has the door open for him. He exploded for 36 points in their loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday but has yet to tally a game this year with double-digit assists AND rebounds.

The odds of one happening are quite low, but with no Luka and maybe a few boards tipped his way, James might have his best game of the season in Phoenix.

Latest Phoenix Suns News