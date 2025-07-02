Suns' Rookie Draws Comparisons to This DPOY
It's easy for a fanbase as starved for success as that of the Phoenix Suns to become giddy for any ounce of potential. Khaman Maluach defines that.
Drafted by the Suns with the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft as a result of the Kevin Durant trade, Maluach is coming into a great situation -- one that will rely on him to stay relatively competitive while also focusing on his long term development.
And there isn't a better coach to put the Duke product under his wing that Phoenix's new guy, Jordan Ott. The former Cleveland Cavs and Los Angeles Lakers assistant has experience working with and developing bigs defensively, most notably being integral to Evan Mobley's 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year campaign.
Maluach, still admittedly a work in progress as a defensive anchor despite being sought after for his defensive prowess in his lone year in Durham, couldn't have been brought into a better developmental situation as an 18-year-old center.
The former Blue Devil will be backing up Mark Williams (and Nick Richards in the unlikely event he stays on the roster) and playing under Ott, whose fingerprints have been all over the success of Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Phoenix general manager Brian Gregory revealed Ott's priors as one of the main reasons Maluach was so appealing and always their dream pick.
“In all these meetings, Jordan was lockstep with us,” Gregory told reporters after the first round of the draft. “Watching film with us, talking about different things … how we’re gonna play, what are things that are important to him and with his experience. Obviously, last year in Cleveland, his time with the Lakers, having bigs that are versatile, can protect the rim but can still get up on ball screens and not just play to drop, be more aggressive defensively on the perimeter was a big, big part of our decision process.”
At Duke, Maluach led the ACC with 51 blocks and deterred countless other shots, laying the foundation for an uncanny defensive instinct. Much of his success, though, came within just a couple feet of the rim. Centers in the modern NBA, like Mobley, Anthony Davis, Chet Holmgren and many more, are successful because they are able to operate 20-plus feet away from the basket.
Gregory thinks Maluach already has some of that in him and is a factor in why he can impact winning as a backup big from the jump.
"The versatility on defense is already there. He can switch, obviously guard on the perimeter,” he said. “All those things which, if you’ve watched the last eight weeks of the NBA playoffs and so forth, it’s so critical to have versatility on the defensive end as well.”
Maluach is one of Phoenix's most anticipated prospects, probably since DeAndre Ayton. He may not have as bright an upside, but with low expectations come more rewarding results.