Former Suns Forward Addresses Strange End to Phoenix Tenure

THAT TRU AND ONE DAY I OWE TO THE FANS TO EXPLAIN I NEVER WANTED TO LEAVE AND THEY ASKED ME TO STAY HOME WHILE THEY TRADE ME. ITS A REASON MY TEAMMATES NEVER GOT MAD OR TALKED DOWN ON ME TO THE MEDIA. BC WE ALL WANTED ANOTHER SHOT AT FINISHING WHAT WE HAD STARTED. https://t.co/9rPxTsdG0g