Former Suns Forward Addresses Strange End to Phoenix Tenure
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns and current Sacramento Kings forward Jae Crowder took to X Wednesday night to address a question regarding the end of his tenure in Phoenix.
Following the 2021-22 season when he started 67 games for the Suns, Crowder, who was also a starter on Phoenix's 2021 team that made it to the NBA Finals, did not suit up for Phoenix for the 2022-23 season as the Suns looked to find a trade partner for him.
Crowder was eventually dealt to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant before the 2023 deadline in a package that also included Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and four first-round picks.
Many reports suggested that former Suns coach Monty Williams did not like Crowder.
Here is what Crowder said on X when asked if conflict with Williams led to the end of his time with the Suns:
"THAT TRU AND ONE DAY I OWE TO THE FANS TO EXPLAIN I NEVER WANTED TO LEAVE AND THEY ASKED ME TO STAY HOME WHILE THEY TRADE ME. ITS A REASON MY TEAMMATES NEVER GOT MAD OR TALKED DOWN ON ME TO THE MEDIA. BC WE ALL WANTED ANOTHER SHOT AT FINISHING WHAT WE HAD STARTED."
Deandre Ayton was another player Williams was said to have conflict with, most notably benching the former No. 1 overall pick in Game 3 of Phoenix's second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets in 2023.
Williams was fired after the Suns were eliminated by Denver and Ayton was traded later that offseason in September to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he currently still plays.
The 34-year-old Crowder has struggled to carve out a consistent role for himself since leaving the Suns, spending 1.5 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and is now averaging a career-low 2.9 points for the Kings.