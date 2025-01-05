Former Suns Forward Pursued By Conference Rivals
PHOENIX -- Just as it seemed as if the situation couldn't get worse for the Phoenix Suns - they potentially did.
In the same report by Sam Amick of The Athletic where the Golden State Warriors are an ultimately unlikely destination for Jimmy Butler - he also named the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder as two squads that have been in major pursuit of former Suns wing Cameron Johnson.
Johnson, 28, spent 3.5 seasons in Phoenix, averaging 10.7 PPG across 200 games with the franchise prior to being moved for Kevin Durant in February 2023.
Johnson has turned the move to Brooklyn into a major positive for both sides - as the North Carolina product has enjoyed the best season of his career to the tune of 19.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 3 APG on 49.6/43.6/89.5 shooting splits.
The unmistakeable leap on the offensive side of the floor has been met with a jump on defense as well - making him the potential missing piece that Oklahoma City has been looking for.
The Thunder have jumped out to a dominant 29-5 start to the season despite being short-handed for the majority of this season - everyone, including Phoenix, is playing catch-up.
The Johnson add would make it extraordinarily difficult for Phoenix to get in the same realm - even with a potential Butler addition.
Johnson to Sacramento would be less of a straightforward fit, as the Kings are in disarray after firing 2023 NBA coach of the year Mike Brown. This could be seen as an attempt from the Suns' Pacific Division rival to appease De'Aaron Fox, but it ultimately feels like it would take more for them to surpass Phoenix - even in their current state.
The trade deadline is set for February 6 - and Johnson remains one of the top names on the market. It will be extremely fascinating to see if the former Suns fan favorite could be on the move as the Nets continue to bridge the line between rebuilding and retooling.