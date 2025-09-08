Former Suns Guard Details Kevin Durant's Feelings Towards Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns fell well short of expectations during the 2024-25 season, and there were multiple reasons for their shortcoming.
Phoenix cut its losses this summer following its 36-46 record, most notably hiring a new coach in Jordan Ott, promoting Brian Gregory to general manager, trading away Kevin Durant and cutting Bradley Beal.
Durant and Beal were originally acquired via trade to give the Suns a "Big 3" along with Devin Booker to try to get them over the hump in winning their first NBA title, but that did not end up being the case.
Kevin Durant Was 'Surprised' At Role in Phoenix
Vasa Micic, who was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the trade deadline last season but rarely played for the Suns, gave some insight on Durant's tenure in Phoenix.
"He's surprised at how little he was used in Phoenix as an example, considering what he's doing," Micic said on the X&O's Chat Podcast (via Basketball Network). "KD often has that uncomfortable body language, but he's actually a cool guy.
"That's just his protection, he has his reasons for being that way, but he's very open to conversation. He's extra intelligent. We used to talk, and his basketball vision is on a completely different level, from understanding to analyzing the opponent."
Former Suns coach Mike Budenholzer was often criticized for Phoenix's style of play last season, and it was abundantly clear some games that Durant was not involved as much as he could have been.
Durant remained a professional through all of the trade rumors and Suns' struggles last season, and he still would have made an All-NBA team had he not missed the 65-game threshold, averaging 26.6 points while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from 3, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists even at 36 years old.
He now reunites with a head coach he is very familiar with on the Rockets in Ime Udoka, who he formerly played against and was an assistant coach during Durant's time in Brooklyn.
Udoka will look to maximize Durant's on-court potential even more as the Rockets attempt to prove they belong among the NBA's top teams.