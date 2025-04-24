Former Suns Guard Retires From Basketball
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard Jimmer Fredette announced his retirement from professional basketball on Wednesday.
"It’s time to say goodbye to basketball," Fredette wrote on X. "I have loved every second of my career through the good and the bad! Thank you all for the support throughout the years. Basketball has made me who I am today. Excited for what is next in my life with my family!"
Fredette is best known for his collegiate career at BYU where he was named the 2010-11 AP Player of the Year for the Cougars after averaging 28.9 points in his senior season.
The 6-foot-2 guard bounced around the NBA on the Kings, Bulls, Pelicans and Knicks, as well as overseas in China after being drafted 10th overall in 2011, and the last NBA team he laced up for was the Suns in the 2018-19 season, appearing in six games for Phoenix.
One of the last things Fredette did in his basketball career was represent Team USA in the 3x3 basketball event in the 2024 Paris Olympics before suffering torn adductor ligaments in USA's second game of pool play and was then unable to finish out his Olympic experience.
With the Suns, Fredette averaged 3.7 points and went 0-for-13 from 3 after being signed to finish out the year when the team had a lowly 17-55 record. He was not able to carve out a strong role for himself after fans were very excited to bring in the fan favorite to a then-struggling Phoenix team, and the Suns declined his second-year team option after the season.
While Fredette's career did not pan out the way most thought, it is still a huge accomplishment to play professionally for so long and make a lasting impact with how he performed in college.