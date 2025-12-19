Suns Change Starting Lineup vs Warriors

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to host the Golden State Warriors tonight, and they'll be without Grayson Allen due to injury.

"We don't think it's anything serious. It just happened in that last game (Sunday's loss to Lakers) ... We're going to monitor him and see how it goes," Suns coach Jordan Ott said prior to tip.

As a result, Phoenix's starting five will look like this against Golden State:

Phoenix Suns Reveal Starters vs Warriors

Dec 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) on during the first half of a game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

Thankfully the Suns are still relatively healthy outside of Jalen Green, who is expected back at some point after Christmas. Their lineup doesn't change too drastically with Allen out, though his three-point shooting and ability to play the two/three will be missed against Golden State.

Booker is fresh off a return from a groin injury and feels "good" after talking with local media earlier today.

The Suns and Warriors collide tonight having lost their last two games. Ott's crew will look to emphasize communication, especially against the Warriors in what will be their second matchup of the season.

"Paramount. I think multiple things, ball pressure because they run so many off-ball actions, our communication because they force you to make so many decisions against their offense by how many passes," Ott said pre-game on communicating.

"They lead the league in passes. Then have to defend the entire clock because they are going to keep that ball moving, best in the world at it. It is going to force us to communicate at a high-level and continue to play the entire clock.”

The Suns garnered some serious praise from Steve Kerr ahead of tip-off, too.

“Dillon Brooks missed the first game that we played and he's playing now. He sets a good tone for them. They're very physical, they're forcing a lot of turnovers, generating points off their defense. They have a real identity. I think Jordan has done a fantastic job," Kerr said of Phoenix.

"They're really well organized offensively and then defensively they just play hard every night. Tough team, very impressive. To me, one of the most impressive stories in the league when you consider where people expected them to be and where they actually are, and it's a clear-cut identity in playing hard every night.”

Start time at Mortgage Matchup Center is slated for just past 7:00 PM MST.

