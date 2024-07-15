Inside The Suns

Former Suns Guard Signs With Knicks

Former Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is heading to the Big Apple.

Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) reacts to his three pointer against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Payne is signing a one-year deal with the New York Knicks.

Payne - who will turn 30 in August - last played for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023-24 season. Payne was initially dealt last summer from Phoenix to the San Antonio Spurs, though he was later waived by the organization prior to signing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

After landing in Milwaukee, Payne was moved at the league's trade deadline.

In total, Payne started ten of the 78 games he played last season averaging 7.4 points per night with 2.6 assists.

Payne was favored by Suns fans for his juice and energy coming off the bench, earning him the nickname "turbo" during his tenure in Phoenix.

Payne first inked a two-way deal with the Suns back in June of 2020. He had a successful stint in the bubble and later emerged to be a crucial part of Phoenix's run to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Now, Payne joins a stacked Knicks team looking to make a NBA Finals run themselves after falling just short to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Payne will be reunited with Mikal Bridges, who the Knicks acquired via trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

There was some hope the Suns would bring Payne back to satisfy the need of a point guard, though Monte Morris was brought in instead this offseason.

