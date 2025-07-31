Former Suns Fan Favorite Gets Massive Extension With New Team
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges agreed to a massive extension with the New York Knicks Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Charania posted on X:
"BREAKING: New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges has agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract extension with the franchise, agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of Excel Sports Management tell ESPN. The new deal includes a player option for 2029-30 and a trade kicker.
"Bridges takes a slight discount from his max extension number ($156M) in order to help the Knicks have flexibility to continue building the roster and add pieces to the East championship contender."
Bridges played a key role in helping the Knicks get to the Western Conference Finals this past season in his first year in New York after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets last summer for a hefty package that included five first-round picks.
The Suns previously dealt Bridges to the Nets as one of the main pieces of the Kevin Durant trade in Feb. 2023 after he became a fan favorite in Phoenix during his first 4.5 seasons in the league.
Bridges averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in the 2024-25 regular season with the Knicks and still has never missed an NBA game in his career, playing in 556 straight games since he was drafted 10th overall in 2018.
With one year remaining on his current deal, Bridges now has found a long-term home with the Knicks through the 2029-30 season as he looks to find more success alongside Jalen Brunson, Karl Anthony-Towns, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, who are all also still under contract for a few more years.
Bridges and the Knicks will look to make some noise in the Eastern Conference next season with the East looking wide open with no clear favorite to win it.