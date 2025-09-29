Former Suns Star Still Haunted by Injuries
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, now with the Los Angeles Clippers, will be limited to begin training camp with a knee injury, per The Athletic's Law Murray.
Injuries are nothing new for Beal in recent memory, as he hasn't played in over 60 games since the 2018-19 season.
Most notably in Phoenix, Beal suffered from lower back and lower body injuries. He played in exactly 53 games in both respective seasons with the Suns.
Beal says he had a scope on his knee with Phoenix back in May and he tried to play through knee inflammation
Beal's time in the desert was wildly unsuccessful for a variety of factors, most notably the big three of him, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker failed to deliver even a playoff win during Beal's two years with the Suns.
The organization completely missed the postseason in 2024-25, which led to a massive overhaul of changes - including the buyout of Beal from his contract this summer. Beal quickly inked a two-year, $11 million deal to land with the Clippers, joining forces with names such as James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
The Suns will be paying Beal $19.83 million in each of the next five seasons as part of their buyout with the guard.
"Because I went through it... Brad is a killer on the court," said Harden when asked why Beal could bounce back in Los Angeles.
"He was in a situation where he was with two alphas, and it didn't work out."
The Suns made several other changes, which included trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets and swapping faces at both head coach and general manager.
"It wasn't as connected as we wanted to be. I don't think anybody had problems with each other off the court. We just simply weren't connected enough," Booker told reporters at Suns Media Day.
That was quite evident to people close and far away from the situation.
"I think just not getting to where we wanted to with Kevin and Brad, two guys that I have a high respect for and always will, the opportunity to play alongside of them was a lot on its own," Booker continued.
"But it always be a disappointment to me to not do what we all sought out to do."
That will forever be a feeling when looking back at recent Suns squads, unfortunately.