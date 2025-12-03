It’s a Tough Call, but Suns Should Avoid Chris Paul Reunion

PHOENIX -- A reunion is possible for the Phoenix Suns and guard Chris Paul following his surprising divorce from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Paul, who just recently announced this would be his final season in the league, was shockingly sent home by the Clippers this week.

“We are parting ways with Chris and he will no longer be with the team," Clippers president Lawrence Frank said in a statement. "We will work with him on the next step of his career."

Los Angeles is struggling way below expectations this season while Paul's output (2.9 points and 3.3 assists per night) has also been well below par for the future Hall of Fame point guard.

Now, Paul finds himself with an unclear future at hand.

Some have suggested Phoenix - but that might not be the best option for either side.

Why Suns, Chris Paul Reunion Should be Avoided

This was discussed a bit before the season, where Paul was a free agent and the Suns' guard spot outside of Devin Booker was largely a question mark.

Paul's previous tenure in the Valley was one to remember, as he was the key orchestrator of the beloved 2021 NBA Finals team among numerous other strong teams with the Suns. He indeed carved a small legacy in Phoenix that should only see his tenure remembered in good times.

Yet since Paul opted to join forces with the Clippers and former Suns guard Bradley Beal this summer, the Suns have sorted themselves out just fine under first-year head coach Jordan Ott.

Point Book has thrived under Ott. And while Jalen Green has only played one full game for the Suns (which looked superb) - Phoenix has found their man in Collin Gillespie, who has played well enough to generate conversations on who should play next to Booker when Green returns to full health.

Adding Paul, who clearly isn't close to his prior form, would be a slight disservice to him.

It's tough to see Paul thriving in Phoenix's current situation, and that would only be complicated further with a healthy Green. That's even assuming Paul has adaquate gas left in the tank, which Los Angeles clearly doesn't believe so.

Paul deserves to end his career on his own terms. He's earned the right to do so.

Yet Paul's going to want to earn minutes in hopes of competing and going out on his own terms while still playing at some sort of level.

In order for that to happen, he's going to need opportunity, and for a Suns team gelling incredibly well at the moment, Phoenix is absolutely in a position to politely decline a reunion.

Perhaps past iterations of the Suns would have jumped at the opportunity - but not this one. Not under Ott, who has done a strong job of forging the present and future in the Valley.

Paul's legacy in Phoenix is in good standing, and it should remain that way.

Latest Phoenix Suns News