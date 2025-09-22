Former Suns Star Says His ‘Heart Goes Out’ to Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga
The 2025-26 NBA season is nearing. Despite being well over two months removed from free agency, the Golden State Warriors and restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga have yet to agree on a deal for his next contract.
Kuminga didn't have many options as a restricted free agent. His future with the Warriors also looks bleak. He won't get paid what he's looking for by the club that drafted him, nor will he get to play the role he needs to explore his star potential.
One former Phoenix Suns guard understands the complication of Kuminga's situation, too.
Former Suns guard understand's Kuminga's situation
Kevin Johnson, a former Suns guard, knows where Kuminga's strong feelings toward the situation come from, as he told SiriusXM NBA Radio about his similar experience when with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"When I watch him play, my heart goes out to him because I was feeling the exact same way that he is probably feeling when I was in Cleveland," Johnson said.
Johnson was drafted by the Cavaliers in 1987. He was on the bench behind Mark Price, despite being selected No. 7 overall in his respective draft class. Before his rookie season had ended, however, he was traded to the Suns, where he would go on to make the All-Star team on three occasions.
The former Suns guard wasn't utilized properly in Cleveland, which prevented him from exploring his potential. Kuminga has star potential, but with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green still running the show, the G League Ignite product is going to have to go elsewhere to reach his ceiling.
Johnson, having gone through the situation before, had some advice for Kuminga: stay positive and stay ready to make an impact, as things can change in a hurry.
Kuminga likely doesn't have a long-term future in the Bay Area, even if he returns on a qualifying offer for one season. His next move is likely to be traded at the trade deadline, or leave after spending one more season with the club.
The Suns and Kuminga are constantly linked, though an actual trade taking place seems unlikely, given Phoenix's previous offers. However, Golden State now has under a month before the start of the season to resolve the situation, and even less time to sign Kuminga to a new deal before he gets a one-year, expiring contract.