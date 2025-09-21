Kevin Durant Confirms He Prevented Suns-Warriors Blockbuster Trade
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns, before ultimately dealing him to the Houston Rockets, tried their best to trade Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors.
The deal, involving multiple teams, would have seen Jimmy Butler land in the desert - before it eventually fell apart and Durant remained with the team through the end of the regular season.
This was well reported and documented ahead of the NBA trade deadline, though the superstar himself recently confirmed it during at Game Plan Sports' Business Summit (h/t RealGM).
Kevin Durant Gets Honest on Suns-Warriors Trade Talks
"Initially, I was a little upset because I felt like we built a solid relationship, me and the Phoenix Suns. And to hear that from a different party was kind of upsetting, but that's just the name of the game. So I got over that quickly and was trying to figure out what the next steps were.
"I heard Golden State was in the mix around the trade deadline, but that's when (Durant's business partner and manager) Rich (Kleiman) came into play, and those relationships that we built around the league and also playing in Golden State helped. We were able to tell them to kind of hold off on that."
"Since me being on the market in February when there's also a trade deadline, people were just kind of seeing how their seasons played out and what they needed for their teams. We knew we would revisit that right around the summertime, and Houston kind of jumped on, and it happened pretty fast from there."
The blockbuster deal was reportedly close to the finish line and simply needed Durant's green light to make it happen - though he clearly didn't want to move teams in the middle of the season after previously doing so with the Brooklyn Nets.
He also likely wanted to have a clearer picture of his future with more control over where he went, which was more suitable in the offseason.
The Suns missed the postseason entirely for the first time in years, and Durant's tenure in Phoenix ends without the trio of him, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker having never won a playoff game together.
Durant, eventually traded to Houston in the summer, netted a return package surrounding Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which was used on Khaman Maluach.