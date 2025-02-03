Inside The Suns

Warriors 'Aggressive' in Pursuit for Suns Star Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors are being ultra aggressive in trade talks for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Donnie Druin

Feb 1, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline is approaching quite quickly, and the Golden State Warriors are making a push for Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

Multiple NBA insiders such as ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel and The Stein Line's Jake Fischer have reported Golden State's interest in re-uniting with Durant, who won two NBA Finals previously with the organization.

Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro confirmed the interest on Twitter/X with the following:

"Yes the Warriors have called on KD, they have been aggressive to see if they could pry him away. That is true. Several teams have called the Suns on KD but Phoenix is still focused on a Butler/Beal deal OR other smaller deals if they Miami won't budge on Jimmy."

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania says the Warriors have practically called about every All-Star player available ahead of Thursday.

"The Warriors are legitimately calling about every All-Star player. You just name the All-Star player, the Warriors have probably called about them. Paul George, they have called on him. They've made calls on every star. That of course includes players like LeBron, players like Kevin Durant, players like Jimmy Butler. They are making calls," he said on The Pat McAfee Show.

"They are dead set on trying to find another star player, superstar player, with Stephen Curry. That is another sub-plot to this trade deadline as well."

Siegel says the Suns are making it clear Durant and fellow Suns co-star Devin Booker are not available for trade at this time.

Buckle up for what appears to be a wild NBA trade deadline coming later this week.

