Suns' Early Season Report Card is More Than Fair

While it hasn't quite been a dream start from the Phoenix Suns, the 2025-26 season has gone far beyond expectations.

Entering the year, many believed the Suns simply wouldn't have been competitive -- though the team's 14-11 start has surprised virtually the entire NBA landscape.

No, the Suns won't be making a push for the NBA Finals. No MVP candidates are emerging out the Valley, either.

Yet Phoenix is legitimately playing good basketball, and Bleacher Report showed some love in their early report cards for each NBA team:

Phoenix Suns Given B+ for 2025-26 Season

Dec 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott directs guard Collin Gillespie (12) as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

"He won't win the award, but Jordan Ott deserves a lot of Coach of the Year love from voters this season. At 14-10, the Phoenix Suns are much better than most predicted and are just a game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for a top-six seed in the West," wrote Greg Swartz.

"The Suns have done this despite getting just two healthy games from Jalen Green and with No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach out of the rotation.

"Collin Gillespie has come out of nowhere to average 21.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and shoot 45.8 percent from three in his five games as a starting point guard. Dillon Brooks (22.1 points) has made a big impact on both sides of the ball as well.

"We thought this could be a lost season for a Suns team that traded Kevin Durant and waived Bradley Beal. Ott and his staff deserve some major credit."

Why Suns' Grade is Accurate

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott against the Denver Nuggets in the first half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns have their shortcomings, sure -- though Phoenix has largely played solid basketball.

That's a big nod to Ott, who has helped completely transform Phoenix's culture and identity when the Suns practically wandered the last few seasons without one.

Most notably, the Suns are connected on the defensive end of the floor and have transformed themselves into a three-point shooting team, which was a far cry compared to previous coaching staffs.

While star power is lacking without Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant, there's no doubting the Suns upgraded their roster.

And like Swartz highlighted, it feels like we haven't even seen the best of Phoenix basketball, either -- thanks to Jalen Green's injury.

The Suns have proven (mostly) everybody wrong this season. While any postseason hopes are still debatable, what can't be argued is Phoenix clearly isn't the team many thought they'd be this season -- in the best way possible.

