Who Is Greatest Suns Player of All-Time?
The Phoenix Suns have had numerous star players wear orange and purple for the franchise, but one ranks above all the rest.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale identified the greatest player for each franchise's history and the Suns had point guard Steve Nash named for them.
"Steve Nash almost became a footnote in Phoenix Suns lore after getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks before his third season. Returning to the team as a free agent in 2004 ended up paving the way for the single best body of work in franchise history," Favale wrote.
"We can quibble over the merit of his MVPs and whether Charles Barkley warrants more consideration. That debate won't last very long.
"Whatever you think of them, those MVPs still belong to Nash. And his footprint on the organization isn't rivaled by anyone else.
"Walter Davis is the only other Suns player with as many All-Star selections, and Kevin Johnson is the only one to match his five All-NBA bids. Nash is the team's all-time leader in assists, and above all, he championed a new wave of offense under head coach Mike D'Antoni as the poster boy for the Seven Seconds or Less era."
Nash put the Suns back on the map after they won just one playoff series from 1996-2004. In his first six years with the team, the Suns made it to the Western Conference Finals three times. However, they never got further than that.
The San Antonio Spurs got the best of them in 2005 while the Dallas Mavericks grabbed the series victory in 2006. In 2010, it was Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers who came out on top against Nash's Suns.
While Nash may not have lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy throughout his time with the Suns, it's hard to argue any other player that earns the "GOAT" title for the franchise.