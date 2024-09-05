How Former, Current Suns Can Hit Milestones This Year
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are gearing up for what they hope to be a strong 2024-25 season, and the overall success of forward Kevin Durant hopes to play a big role in helping the organization push towards their first title in NBA history.
A strong showing in the 2024 Summer Olympics could certainly help that.
During his time in Paris, Durant flashed some of the greatness we've come to expect from the future Hall of Fame player while also surpassing a few milestones along the way - securing the top spot on leaderboards for rebounds, scoring and basketball gold medals.
Durant can continue pushing his way into NBA record books this season, too.
In ESPN's look at what milestones are bound to be crossed this season, Durant was highlighted as a player under Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James that will continue surging up the leaderboards, specifically on the scoring front:
"The next active player on the all-time scoring leaderboard is Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who needs just 76 points to reach 29,000. Durant averaged 27.1 points per game last season -- if he can stay healthy entering the season, the 14-time All-Star can hit that mark by the Suns' third game against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 26."
Former Suns guard Chris Paul - who now finds himself looking to climb the assist leaderboard this year with the San Antonio Spurs - was also mentioned.
"Chris Paul, at 39, is the third-oldest active player in the league behind James and P.J. Tucker. After signing with the San Antonio Spurs, Paul now joins forces with one of the league's youngest and most exciting players in 20-year-old Victor Wembanyama," wrote ESPN.
"Paul currently holds third place on the all-time assist leaderboard with 11,894. This season, he could surpass Jason Kidd (12,091) if he averages anywhere near his assists per game (6.8) from last season. With a target as big as the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, Paul should be able to climb up the leaderboard."
There's plenty to watch for this season.