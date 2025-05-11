How Draft Lottery Can Impact Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to face a crucial day for the future of the franchise tomorrow - and the final result is out of their control.
The Houston Rockets now own the pick originally owned by Phoenix that was traded to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kevin Durant over two years ago.
In a sick twist of fate, the Rockets now have a real shot to pick up another foundational piece to an already talented squad that managed to secure 51 regular season victories and push the dynastic Golden State Warriors to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.
Why else is this significant for the Suns franchise other than losing out on a great prospect?
The answer is directly related to Durant and his potential trade market that freshly minted general manager Brian Gregory will be tasked with navigating in the coming weeks.
The Rockets have a 17.3% chance to climb into the top four of this draft, and a 3.8% shot to acquire the services of Cooper Flagg with the top overall pick despite the likelihood that they pick ninth.
If Houston secures a top three pick - or even Flagg - they won't have the same level of incentive to make a trade for Durant. The Rockets could just continue to double down on the youthful core in hopes that a high pick this year and Amen Thompson become franchise-level players.
The San Antonio Spurs factor in here too - the franchise has a 6% chance to land the top pick.
San Antonio is in a similar situation as the Rockets - the core is exceedingly young, but they are also looking to maximize the current window before franchise player Victor Wembanyama is extension eligible.
While Durant may not make the most sense for the Spurs timeline wise, he could be the piece that pushes them towards contention - a strong lottery result could sway San Antonio in the other direction, however.
If San Antonio and Houston hypothetically exit the Durant sweepstakes, the Suns could be forced to reduce the asking price - as there have been conflicting reports as to how interested the Miami Heat would be in addition to the previously mentioned.
The process of elimination would leave the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, and perhaps a sleeper franchise such as the Boston Celtics as possible suitors for Durant.
The 2025 NBA draft lottery is set for Monday, May 12 in Chicago, where the fortunes of the Suns franchise could dim even more pending the results.