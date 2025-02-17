How Suns HC Mike Budenholzer Grades Out So Far
PHOENIX -- Much of the discourse surrounding this version of the Phoenix Suns at the official halfway point of the season is pointedly pessimistic.
The Suns sit at 26-28 - a far cry from the 33-21 mark at the same point last season under head coach Frank Vogel.
Much of this regression can be attributed to the significant drop-off on the defensive side of the ball and yet another season that has been marred by injuries at less than ideal points of time.
Enter Mike Budenholzer.
The first-year head coach of the Suns and 2021 NBA champion was expected to shift the culture back to what is was back then from day one.
Budenholzer brought in what was largely his own staff, was vocal about his openness to adding a point guard in the off-season, and was in support of drafting Ryan Dunn in June.
While many fans will choose to harp on his shortcomings this season - such as rotation management, decision-making when it comes to challenges, and the early-season role that Devin Booker was given, the multi-time coach of the year winner has brought positive things to the table as well.
Most of all, the Suns are both more aggressive in getting up consistent three-point volume and forcing opposing offenses into more favorable looks for the defense. That hasn't always worked out, but the strategic angles are there.
Budenholzer has also undoubtedly played a large role in the development of Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro, while Bol Bol has looked rejuvenated over the last week of game action as well.
The offense is more consistent this season compared to last, even with some similar shortcomings, while the drop-off on defense likely has much to do with the personnel changes that were made in the off-season.
While Budenholzer will ultimately be judged based off of how his team finishes the season - he is known for consistently rolling out 50-plus win squads - he has done several tangibly good things for the franchise.
That should be acknowledged no matter what happens over the final 28 games of the season and moving forward.