Report: Increasing Belief Kevin Durant Lands with Warriors
PHOENIX -- Could Kevin Durant really end back up with the Golden State Warriors in the midst of the recent reports that they have been calling the Phoenix Suns about him?
NBA insider Grant Afseth reported on X that a trade between the two teams involving Durant could end up happening before Thursday's trade deadline:
"Multiple league sources have told me there is increasing belief that Kevin Durant lands with the Golden State Warriors. Plenty has to happen, but the Warriors' pursuit of this trade has been aggressive. Just figured I'd mention this as something to watch as the deadline looms."
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel first reported of the Warriors' trade interest for the Suns star Sunday, and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line added onto the interest in a story on Monday:
"The path to Durant alone does seem plausible. Phoenix, entering Monday's business, continued to signal that it does not plan to move Durant before the deadline, sources said, but the Suns are believed to be listening at the very least to various teams' pitches for the 35-year-old scoring legend. Durant, meanwhile, is said to be aware of all this.
"The Suns, mind you, are expected to maintain a very high asking price before they ever agreed to part ways with him. We're talking serious draft capital and highly rated young talent. The Suns do have a level of interest in Jonathan Kuminga, sources said.
"Why is Phoenix even listening on Durant? The 25-23 Suns simply aren't in position not to — especially after this Dončić drama. Among the very real domino effects stemming from San Antonio's acquisition of Fox: The Spurs just got a whole lot better and more competitive and became an even stronger challenger to swipe one of the Western Conference's coveted Play-In Tournament spots from the teams with playoff aspirations (Phoenix, Golden State, Sacramento and Dallas) currently stuck in that range."
Durant could definitely be aware of these talks.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that Rich Kleiman, Durant's long-time business partner and agent was seen conversing with Warriors owner Joe Lacob during the Suns' win over the Warriors last Friday:
"Golden State owner Joe Lacob sits in the first row across from the Warriors’ bench and often hosts guests in the two seats next to him. Against the Suns, he had Rich Kleiman — Durant’s long-time agent and business partner — planted directly to his left. The two were seen conversing during the game and were spotted together at halftime and postgame in the Bridge Club, an exclusive lounge in the underbelly of the arena between the home and visiting locker rooms."
On Monday night, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported on X that Phoenix was strongly considering deals for Durant, even with some more recent reports suggesting there hasn't been any traction on talks with the Warriors.
Mannix posted: "The Warriors are indeed serious about reuniting with Kevin Durant, sources told SI. And with efforts to acquire Jimmy Butler stalled rival execs believe the Suns are strongly considering Durant deals before the deadline."
This seems like a very real situation the Suns are dealing with, considering their underachieving 25-24 record, complications of trading Bradley Beal and aggressiveness of owner Mat Ishbia. We will see what ends up happening in the next 48 hours.