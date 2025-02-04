Report: No Traction on Suns, Warriors Trade for Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- We're two days away from the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline, and the Phoenix Suns are the hottest team in the league at the moment - at least in terms of speculation.
The latest grip of rumors surrounds the status of Kevin Durant, who has just one year left on his deal in Phoenix and has reportedly drawn interest from the Golden State Warriors.
According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst - those talks haven't gone anywhere.
Durant previously played for Golden State and won two NBA Finals with the organization.
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix says the Warriors are serious about acquiring Durant:
"The Warriors are indeed serious about reuniting with Kevin Durant, sources told SI. And with efforts to acquire Jimmy Butler stalled rival execs believe the Suns are strongly considering Durant deals before the deadline."
While Phoenix is not expected to trade Durant, numerous reports indicate they are listening on offers for the All-Star:
"Phoenix, entering Monday's business, continued to signal that it does not plan to move Durant before the deadline, sources said, but the Suns are believed to be listening at the very least to various teams' pitches for the 35-year-old scoring legend. Durant, meanwhile, is said to be aware of all this," said NBA insider Jake Fischer.
Phoenix is still looking to bring Jimmy Butler over from the Miami Heat, though a deal is complicated thanks to the no-trade clause of Bradley Beal, which is not expected to be waived - you can read more here.