Injury Report: Suns' Kevin Durant Questionable vs Wolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight in a matchup of two teams who haven't quite found their footing like many had hoped in the 2024-25 season.
Full injury report for both sides:
PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT
- Ryan Dunn (Left Ankle Sprain) is Questionable
- Kevin Durant (Left Thumb Injury) is Questionable
Durant's absence would be massive, as the recently elected All-Star has found the fountain of youth this season and has flashed prime Slim Reaper play on more than one occasion. Durant's 27.1 points per night leads the team.
As for Dunn, the rookie has found himself as an off-and-on starter this year. He's quickly impressing teammates and earning his stripes on the defensive side of the ball.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES INJURY REPORT
- Rob Dillingham (Illness) is Questionable
- Donte DiVincenzo (Left Great Toe Sprain) is Out
- Jesse Edwards (G League – Two-Way) is Out
- Tristen Newton (G League – Two-Way) is Out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. (Right Mid-Foot Sprain) is Out
Dillingham has been a solid rotational piece for Minnesota while DiVincenzo is set to miss the next three weeks of play with his injury.
Either side seems to be capable of pulling away with a win tonight, as the Suns have a 53.4% chance to get a victory according to ESPN's basketball power index.
Opening tip between the Suns and Timberwolves is set for just past 7:00 PM Arizona time, though we could learn the status of players such as Durant during pre-game press conferences, which begins at 5:15 PM.