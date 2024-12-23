Injury Report: Suns Rule Three Out vs Nuggets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' injury report grew for tomorrow night's matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
With Devin Booker previously being ruled out for this game due to left groin soreness suffered on Thursday, the Suns also added Grayson Allen to the report. Here is a full list of the injuries:
- Devin Booker (left groin soreness) is OUT
- Grayson Allen (concussion) is OUT
- Bol Bol (left knee contusion) is OUT
Allen took an elbow to the head during Saturday's loss to the Detroit Pistons and stayed down for a while before being helped up and going back to the locker room.
"We're monitoring him for a concussion, so we'll just see how he is in the morning," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said postgame after the loss.
Allen, who is averaging averaging 10.4 points on 40.7% shooting, has played in 23 of the Suns' 27 games this year, as he dealt with Achilles and hamstring injuries earlier in the season. The Suns (14-13) are 1-3 in the games Allen has missed.
Booker was ruled out for two games before Saturday's loss, meaning he has a chance to return for Wednesday's Christmas-Day matchup against Denver. The star guard had not missed any time this season before this injury, so the Suns are now 0-1 without him.
Budenholzer said yesterday that Bol's injury was a result from a knee-to-knee collision in practice, and he was listed out on Saturday with the injury. Bol has not yet been able to find a place for himself in Phoenix's rotation this season.
The Suns are in the midst of a 6-12 stretch and have lost two straight. They enter tomorrow night against a tough Nuggets team (14-11) desperately needing to piece some wins together to build momentum.