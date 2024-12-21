Suns Star Devin Booker Set to Miss Time
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have provided the following update on shooting guard Devin Booker:
"Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will be out the next two games with left groin soreness. He will be re-evaluated early next week."
The Suns previously ruled Booker out for Saturday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons. He's now also set to miss Monday night's road test against the Denver Nuggets.
"That sucks. You hate that injuries can get in the way of beautiful basketball, the game of basketball," Kevin Durant said on Booker's injury (via Arizona Sports).
"That's a part of it, but it's still something (that's) tough to take. Hopefully, Book gets better by the hour, and we'll see how he feels the next couple days and move on from there."
The Suns - just 14-12 on the season - are approaching a crucial time in the year with big matchups against the Nuggets on Christmas Day and the Dallas Mavericks shortly after ahead on the calendar to wrap up 2024.
Phoenix could be playing it safe with Booker, who appeared to tweak his ankle in the Thursday loss to the Indiana Pacers before shaking it off. He later left with his groin injury in the third quarter and did not return.
Now, other stars such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal will be called upon to step up while Booker is out.
On the season, Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 44% shooting. He will officially miss his first game of the season, leaving just Royce O'Neale and Tyus Jones as the lone Suns players to have played in every game once action is underway at Footprint Center.