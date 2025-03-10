Injury Report: Suns Star Out vs Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns will not have Bradley Beal available tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies, as the organization has ruled him out with a left calf injury.
Beal has been dealing with the calf injury recently, though he did play in Sunday's win over the Dallas Mavericks, posting 19 points in nearly 30 minutes on the court.
With tonight being the second night of a back to back, the Suns are likely being cautious with Beal as Phoenix looks to make a push towards the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Full injury report for both sides:
PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT
OUT - Bradley Beal (calf), Jalen Bridges (G League), Cody Martin (G League)
DOUBTFUL - Monte Morris (lower back)
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES INJURY REPORT
OUT - Santi Aldama (right calf), Jaren jackson (left ankle sprain), Yuki Kawamura (G League), Luke Kennard (low back soreness), Zyon Pullin (surgery)
QUESTIONABLE - Brandon Clarke (right knee), Zach Edey (right ankle), Vince Williams (right foot)
Beal has played in 45 games this year, averaging 17.5 points per night on 50% shooting from the field.
There were hefty rumors around Beal moving into the trade deadline before he ultimately did not waive his no-trade clause, though that could be revisted this summer.
"You gotta able to go through the adverse times and come out of it on the other side, for sure," Beal said. "You gotta be able to have that mental toughness that will be able to just push through those adverse times because they happen to everybody."
The Suns have won their last two-of-three entering tonight and are 1.5 games back from the West's tenth seed.
Opening tip tonight is slated for 5 PM Phoenix time tonight.