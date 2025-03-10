Inside The Suns

Injury Report: Suns Star Out vs Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns will not have one of their three stars tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Donnie Druin

Mar 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Phoenix Suns will not have Bradley Beal available tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies, as the organization has ruled him out with a left calf injury.

Beal has been dealing with the calf injury recently, though he did play in Sunday's win over the Dallas Mavericks, posting 19 points in nearly 30 minutes on the court.

With tonight being the second night of a back to back, the Suns are likely being cautious with Beal as Phoenix looks to make a push towards the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Full injury report for both sides:

PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT

OUT - Bradley Beal (calf), Jalen Bridges (G League), Cody Martin (G League)

DOUBTFUL - Monte Morris (lower back)

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES INJURY REPORT

OUT - Santi Aldama (right calf), Jaren jackson (left ankle sprain), Yuki Kawamura (G League), Luke Kennard (low back soreness), Zyon Pullin (surgery)

QUESTIONABLE - Brandon Clarke (right knee), Zach Edey (right ankle), Vince Williams (right foot)

Beal has played in 45 games this year, averaging 17.5 points per night on 50% shooting from the field.

There were hefty rumors around Beal moving into the trade deadline before he ultimately did not waive his no-trade clause, though that could be revisted this summer.

"You gotta able to go through the adverse times and come out of it on the other side, for sure," Beal said. "You gotta be able to have that mental toughness that will be able to just push through those adverse times because they happen to everybody."

The Suns have won their last two-of-three entering tonight and are 1.5 games back from the West's tenth seed.

Opening tip tonight is slated for 5 PM Phoenix time tonight.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News