Injury Report: Suns Star Out vs Raptors

The Phoenix Suns will have a missing star tonight against the Toronto Raptors.

Mar 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) against the Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be without some key pieces tonight against the Toronto Raptors, as both Grayson Allen and Bradley Beal will be missing in action.

Tonight's injury report is as follows:

PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT

Cody Martin (Sports Hernia) is Probable

Monte Morris (Low Back Injury Management) is Probable

Nick Richards (Right Ankle Sprain) is Probable

Grayson Allen (Left Foot Strain) is Out

Bradley Beal (Left Hamstring Strain) is Out

Jalen Bridges (G League - Two-Way) is Out

TORONTO RAPTORS INJURY REPORT

RJ Barrett (Illness) is Out

Ulrich Chomche (Right Knee Partial Proximal MCL Tear) is Out

Gradey Dick (Right Knee Bone Bruise) is Out

Brandon Ingram (Left Ankle Sprain) is Out

Jakob Poeltl (Rest) is Out

Jared Rhoden (G League – Two-Way) is Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Right Hip Flexor) is Out

The Suns (31-37) are fighting for their postseason life as Toronto (24-44) comes to town having won their last six-of-eight.

Phoenix is just 1.5 games back from the Dallas Mavericks' spot of tenth in the West, which is the last seed for the play-in tournament.

Suns star Devin Booker commented on the frustrating season after Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers:

"In spots, we show we can do it. That's what makes it even more frustrating. We have a game like last game and then we come in and miss a few shots and that affects our defense," said Booker (h/t The Arizona Republic) ... If you're playing with energy and effort, you can sleep well at night regardless and I don't think we're doing that right now."

Opening tip is slated for just past 7:00 PM local time at PHX Arena.

