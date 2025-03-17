Injury Report: Suns Star Out vs Raptors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be without some key pieces tonight against the Toronto Raptors, as both Grayson Allen and Bradley Beal will be missing in action.
Tonight's injury report is as follows:
PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT
Cody Martin (Sports Hernia) is Probable
Monte Morris (Low Back Injury Management) is Probable
Nick Richards (Right Ankle Sprain) is Probable
Grayson Allen (Left Foot Strain) is Out
Bradley Beal (Left Hamstring Strain) is Out
Jalen Bridges (G League - Two-Way) is Out
TORONTO RAPTORS INJURY REPORT
RJ Barrett (Illness) is Out
Ulrich Chomche (Right Knee Partial Proximal MCL Tear) is Out
Gradey Dick (Right Knee Bone Bruise) is Out
Brandon Ingram (Left Ankle Sprain) is Out
Jakob Poeltl (Rest) is Out
Jared Rhoden (G League – Two-Way) is Out
Ja’Kobe Walter (Right Hip Flexor) is Out
The Suns (31-37) are fighting for their postseason life as Toronto (24-44) comes to town having won their last six-of-eight.
Phoenix is just 1.5 games back from the Dallas Mavericks' spot of tenth in the West, which is the last seed for the play-in tournament.
Suns star Devin Booker commented on the frustrating season after Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers:
"In spots, we show we can do it. That's what makes it even more frustrating. We have a game like last game and then we come in and miss a few shots and that affects our defense," said Booker (h/t The Arizona Republic) ... If you're playing with energy and effort, you can sleep well at night regardless and I don't think we're doing that right now."
Opening tip is slated for just past 7:00 PM local time at PHX Arena.