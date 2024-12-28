Injury Report: Suns Will Continue to Be Down Key Players vs Warriors
The Phoenix Suns will once again be without a few key players on the second night of a back-to-back tonight against the Golden State Warriors.
Coach Mike Budenholzer ruled out Devin Booker (left groin strain) for tonight's matchup ahead of last night's 98-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Booker will have now missed five-straight games with his injury.
"He's making good progress. We feel good about it. He's still got a little more to go, but he's progressing as expected," Budenholzer said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
During the loss to the Mavericks, Suns center Jusuf Nurkic was involved in a scuffle in the third quarter, and the NBA announced he would be suspended three games without pay for his role. Nurkic will begin serving his suspension tonight.
Grayson Allen (concussion protocol) and Bol Bol (left knee contusion) will also be missing their fifth-straight games due to injury.
Phoenix (15-15) has gone 1-4 in its last five without Allen and Booker, having a tough time finding a consistent rhythm on both sides of the ball other than its Christmas Day win over the Denver Nuggets.
The Warriors (15-15) have also been struggling as of late, having lost three straight and six of seven after the Los Angeles Clippers defeated them 102-92 last night. Here's how Golden State's injury report looks for tonight:
- Draymond Green (left low back contusion) is QUESTIONABLE
- Moses Moody (left knee injury management) is QUESTIONABLE
- Gary Payton II (left calf strain) is OUT
Tonight's game between the two teams tips off shortly after 6:30 p.m. Arizona time. The Suns won the first matchup this season against Golden State 113-105 on Nov. 30.