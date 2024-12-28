Injury Report: Suns Will Continue to Be Down Key Players vs Warriors

"He's making good progress. We feel good about it. He's still got a little more to go, but he's progressing as expected." Mike Budenholzer on Devin Booker (groin).



On Grayson Allen: "He's close. We'll just see how the next 24 hours go."



